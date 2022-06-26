Classic car barbecue raises money for Severn Hospice

Andrea and Ian Whysall with the MG

They held a classic car show on the car park of the Red Lion pub in Longden Commen, with people coming from far and wide in their vehicles, which included cars, bikes and tractors.

Around 30 vehicles were on display from MGs to Triumphs and others from the 1940s through to the 1990s.

Duncan and Sally Abbott with the Stag

Each exhibitor paid £2 to enter their car while music and a barbecue was laid on by landlord Sam Hill and staff at the popular boozer.