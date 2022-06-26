Notification Settings

Classic car barbecue raises money for Severn Hospice

By Paul Jenkins

Kind-hearted regulars at a pub and car enthusiasts teamed up to raise money for the Severn Hospice.

Andrea and Ian Whysall with the MG
They held a classic car show on the car park of the Red Lion pub in Longden Commen, with people coming from far and wide in their vehicles, which included cars, bikes and tractors.

Around 30 vehicles were on display from MGs to Triumphs and others from the 1940s through to the 1990s.

Duncan and Sally Abbott with the Stag

Each exhibitor paid £2 to enter their car while music and a barbecue was laid on by landlord Sam Hill and staff at the popular boozer.

Barry Greig, one of the organisers, said they thought a classic car event would prove popular for people who own the cars and others who just wanted to see them, and they were expecting to raise over £200 for the hospice.

