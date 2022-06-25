Intrepid Tony dino-soars 30,000ft into the air for Shrewsbury 'space cadets' project

Tony soaring above Shrewsbury

Coleham Primary School's Space Cadets Club sent "Tony" the toy dinosaur up into the sky with a weather balloon and a camera, hoping to see the edge of space.

Tony didn't quite make it, but did reach an altitude of around 30,000ft - around a third of the way to space - and enjoyed some picturesque views before crashing down to earth in Derby.

Tony the dinosaur begins his adventure

Tom Larkham, deputy headteacher said: "We've learned about outer space in our space club, and some of the children have been learning about space in lessons, but it's experiences like our stargazing night and this balloon launch which make this school such a special place and bring their learning to life. Hopefully the children will remember these experiences for a long time."

A weather balloon was sent into the sky by Coleham Primary School's Space Cadet Club. Picture: James Warman Photography

The school's previous attempt at a balloon launch in 2016 ended with it drifting way off course and landing in the Netherlands.

The balloon and Tony were picked up in Derby by Mr Larkham and his daughter Polly.

The school has also been involved in the Belle Vue Arts Festival, producing journey-inspired art for the local exhibitions and for the shop windows in Coleham. The festival, which started on June 11, finishes on Saturday.