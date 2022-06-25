The cheapest - and most expensive - places to get petrol in Shropshire

Petrol Prices

Some fuel stations across the country are currently charging more than £2 per litre and forecourts around Shropshire are approaching that landmark figure, for diesel at several stations currently at 199.9 pence per litre.

The average cost of fuel in the UK today is 190.22 and diesel is 198.46 per litre with the cost of filling up an average 55-litre car now well over £100 as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen.

Forecourts across Shropshire currently vary in price with some creeping to £2 per litre, while others, mainly supermarket fuel stations, remain the cheapest.

Below are the top five cheapest and most expensive fuel stations in the region, excluding motorway service stations, according to petrolprices.com.

Cheapest fuel

Asda Shrewsbury: 184.7, diesel 195.7

Asda Donnington Wood: 185.7, diesel 195.7

Asda Telford Automat: 186.7, diesel 195.7

Morrisons Shrewsbury: 187.7, diesel 197.7

Sainsbury's Telford: 186.9, diesel 193.9

Esso Hereford Road Shrewsbury: 187.9, diesel 197.9

Most expensive fuel

Texaco St Martins Road Oswestry: 198.9, diesel 198.9

Murco Shrewbury (Four Crosses Filling Station): 191.9, diesel 199.9

Co-Op Broseley: 191.9, diesel 198.9

Shell Holyhead Road (MFG Ketley): 191.9, diesel 198.9