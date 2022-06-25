Shrewsbury student takes on nightlife predators with fundraiser for anti-spiking lids

Student Liam Daddo-Langlois has raised funds for anti-spiking drink lids

Liam Daddo-Langlois, who attends Shrewsbury College, teamed up with ex-student Jamie Turnbull to gather donations for over 1,000 lids for bottles and glasses.

A taskforce was introduced in Shrewsbury to take pro-active measure to protect revellers, with activities including providing bars with anti-spiking lids.

Liam said: "We’re so very grateful to receive so many selfless donations by people and now we are able to take such action with the distribution of anti-spiking lids across all three campuses and at several bars and pubs across Shrewsbury."

Jamie added: "It was amazing to see so many people who share the same vision of a safer Shrewsbury for everyone and we thank them for their generosity and hope that in turn we can start to change that vision into reality."

Catherine Armstrong, vice principal for curriculum support and business development at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, said: "We’re delighted that some of the young people from the college have taken pro-active steps to raise funds and purchase these lids to help prevent drinks being spiked.

"The college provides educational support to our students through tutorials on this topic along with other safety related subjects, but it is great to see the students supplement this knowledge and advice with practical solutions."

One poster put up in Shrewsbury bars by the taskforce reads: "If you make the decision to spike someone with drugs or alcohol, you could spend 10 years in prison. Staff have been trained to spot suspicious behaviour in this venue. If there is an incident they will gather evidence to ensure a conviction. This venue also has full CCTV coverage, recordings of which will be handed to the police. Let's keep Shrewsbury a safe night out."