Comic fans in Salopian heaven

Comics Salopia Festival pre-pic outside of Shrewsbury Library. In Picture L>R: Mike Perkins, Shane Chebsey and Charlie Adlard.

Comics Salopia is taking place in and around Shrewsbury and is continuing on Sunday.

Centred around the castle and museum and the library, there are workshops, free signings, Q and As, meet and greets, exhibitions and talks, with all genres of comic books covered.

Amongst the many guests are Marvel artist Esad Ribic who has worked on Thjor and Loki, and Dave Gibbons, best known for Watchmen

Patrick Goddard who has worked on Judge Dredd is also visiting as well as Mike Perkins and Shropshire's own Charlie Adlard of the Walking Dead series of books is headlining

Today there were workshops on Manga, kid's cartoons and kid's comic art amongst others.

Tomorrow partly centres on beloved comic 'The Beano,' with a workshop featuring artist Marc Jackson at the coffee shop 'Coffee, Cups and Creatives on Castle Street and a panel interview with fellow artist's Laura Howell, Lew Stringer and Nigel Parkinson.

There is also strong female representation to the festival with a panel called the Female Frontier. As part of the festival, a series of nine large Comic Salopia boards are in place around the town centre, as part of a trail featuring the work of some of the artists.

One of the organisers of the event is Shrewsbury born Shane Chebsey who has been involved in the industry for over 20 years, first as an artist and now as a publisher and organiser of comic festivals.

He said they had been overwhelmed in the first two days by the crowds who had come into the various venues where it is being held.

Shane said: "We thought the train strikes might affect the numbers attending but it has been very busy all day today and yesterday and the good thing is there are people from the area but also those from outside who have really seemed to enjoy what has been on offer so far.

"Even those who may not be into comic books have come along to meet the artists, see demonstrations and get pictures or autographs which are free.

"There is a charge for some of the workshops but they give an invaluable insight into the work of some of these professionals who have worked on the world's top publications.

"What is also nice is that all the artists have commented on what a lovely venue Shrewsbury is for the event- I might be biased when I say that but they aren't and the town has been very well received."