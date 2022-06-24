Notification Settings

MP meets with Welsh Secretary over flooding issues

By Dominic Robertson

A county MP has met with the Welsh Secretary to discuss cross-border co-operation over plans to tackle flooding on the River Severn.

Mr Kawczynski met with Welsh Secretary of State Simon Hart

Daniel Kawczynski, Conservative MP for Shrewsbury & Atcham, held discussions with the Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart MP, at his offices at Gwydyr House.

The meeting was also attended by Professor Mark Barrow, from the River Severn Partnership, and Adam Lines, from the Environment Agency.

The purpose was to discuss long-term plans for the River Severn, but it comes as Mr Kawczynski has also been seeking meetings with the treasury to press for funding for new flood defences at Coleham and Coton Hill in Shrewsbury.

The urgency to find a solution comes as the county has faced serious flooding for three successive years.

During the meeting Professor Mark Barrow set out the work of the partnership and explained to the Secretary of State that the approach needed is a hybrid model of mainly natural and man-made defences.

Mr Kawczynski described the discussions as productive and said the Secretary of State welcomed the work of the partnership, added that he is happy to assist where possible, and would consider the proposals.

Mr Kawczynski said: "I was delighted with today’s meeting at Gwydyr House which went well. The Secretary of State was receptive and he appreciated what Professor Barrow, Adam Lines, and myself had to say about managing the River Severn. England and Wales must work together to successfully tackle this issue."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

