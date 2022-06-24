Inquest into river death of Nathan Fleetwood will take place later this year

Nathan Fleetwood died after going missing following a night out.

Shropshire's Coroner John Ellery opened the inquest into the death of Nathan Fleetwood on Friday, and adjourned the proceedings until December 13.

Nathan's disappearance, after a night out in Shrewsbury on Saturday, March 26, sparked a mass community effort to find him.

During the brief proceedings, Mr Ellery heard from Coroner's Officer Julie Hartridge, who said that Nathan, who lived in Castlefields in Shrewsbury with his family, had been found at the river at Coleham Head, Shrewsbury, on April 15.

She said police had concluded there were no suspicious circumstances to his death.

Nathan's death led to a collective outpouring of emotion from the Shrewsbury community, with scores of tributes to the caring nature of the 21-year-old.

Greyfriars Bridge, near to where Nathan was found, was adorned with flowers, football shirts, messages and tributes, while friends and family also attached sunflowers to the bridge in a touching memorial.

Nathan's death was one of a succession of tragic incidents involving the River Severn in Shrewsbury in the space of a few weeks.

Toby Jones, 31, and from Shrewsbury, also died in the river, while Dan Walker suffered life changing injuries after being rescued from the water.