Birthday boy Billy's selfless act for Hope House

Billy with Bekki

Prestfelde pupil Billy Anders, who celebrated his eighth birthday, decided to donate presents to local children’s hospice, Hope House.

Billy told his family that he wanted the chance to make other children happy and to enable them to have some fun.

So when his family organised a ‘Gel Blaster’ party for 28 friends, the generous birthday gifts were given to the children at Hope House in Oswestry.

Proud parents Emma and Jonny Anders said: “We have supported Hope House as a family in the past, which has led to family talks with Billy about the children and the families who rely on the charity to provide days of fun and laughter to bring everyone together."

Billy with Bekki

"When Billy told us what he wanted for his birthday, we were more than happy to follow his wishes.”

Billy presented a cheque for £376 to Bekki Fardoe, Area Fundraiser for Hope House, at Prestfelde’s school’s celebration chapel.

She said: "Hope House are hugely grateful to Billy and his friends for raising this amazing sum of money.