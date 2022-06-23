Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dates set for roadwork lasting six weeks near Shrewsbury roundabout

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Roadworks lasting six weeks will start next month at a roundabout in Shrewsbury.

The roundabout where Monkmoor Road and Woodcote Way meet. Photo: Google
The roundabout where Monkmoor Road and Woodcote Way meet. Photo: Google

Cadent Gas is preparing to carry out work to replace a gas main on Woodcote Way and Monkmoor Road, with work due to be carried out from July 25 to September 5.

Shropshire Council says the work will involve replacement of the gas main along the footpath on Woodcote Way and a section within the road and footpath on Monkmoor Road adjacent to Conway Drive.

Temporary traffic lights will be required for the work on Monkmoor Road only and a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm each day to monitor and react to any traffic build up within the area.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said they will be monitoring work to make sure it takes place on time.

"Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

"Cadent Gas will have their customer liaison teams on site to notify affected residents and businesses, and advanced warning signs will be placed on site two weeks before the work starts."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News