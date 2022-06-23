Dates set for roadwork lasting six weeks near Shrewsbury roundabout

The roundabout where Monkmoor Road and Woodcote Way meet. Photo: Google

Cadent Gas is preparing to carry out work to replace a gas main on Woodcote Way and Monkmoor Road, with work due to be carried out from July 25 to September 5.

Shropshire Council says the work will involve replacement of the gas main along the footpath on Woodcote Way and a section within the road and footpath on Monkmoor Road adjacent to Conway Drive.

Temporary traffic lights will be required for the work on Monkmoor Road only and a traffic management operative will be on site from 7am to 7pm each day to monitor and react to any traffic build up within the area.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said they will be monitoring work to make sure it takes place on time.

"Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor the work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.