Shropshire Council has announced a series of roadworks over the coming month

Shropshire Council said that the work, which takes in Shrewsbury, Broseley, Childs Ercall, and other areas, is part of the authority’s annual resurfacing programme.

The roads to be treated are:

B5067 Berwick Road End 60mph South to Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, June 20 to July 1

Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, June 27 to July 5

Broomhill Lane to Pulverbatch, June 27 to July 10

Bridgnorth Road Estate, Broseley, July 4 to 8

The Nook, Childs Ercall, July 11 to 15

New Park Road, Shrewsbury, July 11 to 22

A41 From Bletchley Dual End to Upper College junction, July 11 to 30

U8260 – Oldfield Cottages to Tedstill, July 18 to 26

C4256 – Oreton Road, July 25 to 30

C6196 – Mardu Lane, July 25 to August 2

Water Street, Shrewsbury, July 25 to August 14

A spokesman for the council said: "More than 40 stretches of road are set to be treated this year as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

"The sites have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgment and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing. The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

"To ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised."