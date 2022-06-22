Last chance to bid on charity auction with a night in a castle up for grabs

Ceri Davies, sales and marketing manager at Rowton Castle, and Steph Smith from Self Help Africa

There are just a few days left to bid on an online charity auction taking place to coincide with Shrewsbury Food Festival, featuring local restaurants, staycations, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Self Help Africa launched ‘Auction for Africa’ two weeks ago with the support of local businesses.

Steph Smith, fundraiser at the charity, said: "Among the amazing auction lots on offer, are an overnight stay and three-course dinner at Rowton Castle, family camping tickets for the first-ever Camp Bestival Shropshire, and dinner for two at Wild Shropshire.

"Everything has been kindly donated, so you can treat yourself or find the perfect gift for a loved one, knowing that 100 per cent of your donation will support families in Eastern Africa, who are currently experiencing the worst drought in decades."

A recent alert issued by meteorological agencies and humanitarian organisations warned communities in the area have faced four consecutive failed rainy seasons, with the March – May 2022 season being the driest on record.

The United Nations estimate at least 18.4 million people across Eastern Africa are already waking each day to high levels of food insecurity and rising malnutrition, with the figure forecast to raise to 20 million by September.

Ceri Davies, sales and marketing manager at Rowton Castle Hotel added: "We are proud to support such a great cause and look forward to hosting the winning couple."

Bidding takes place online at jumblebee.co.uk/auctionforafrica2022 and will close at 6pm on Sunday June 26, the final day of Shrewsbury Food Festival.

Based in Shrewsbury, the partner charity of the Festival’s Cook Along classes, Self Help Africa works across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa; their vision is of a rural Africa free from hunger and poverty.