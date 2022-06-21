Council hails progress on pothole repairs

One of the council's repair vehicles in operation

Shropshire Council said that in the same period the number of outstanding potholes has fallen from 8,415 to 4,232.

The authority had faced calls to tackle the state of the county's roads, with Council Leader Lezley Picton making it a priority after taking over the running of the authority.

The council also said that because of changes to the way it carries out the work the number of permanent ‘right first time’ repairs is now over 90 per cent, compared with less than 50 per cent in the year 2018/19.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “Last year we vowed to improve the county’s roads. These figures show that’s exactly what we’re doing.