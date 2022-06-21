Notification Settings

Council hails progress on pothole repairs

By Dominic Robertson

A council says it has repaired 32,000 potholes on the county’s roads since April last year.

One of the council's repair vehicles in operation
Shropshire Council said that in the same period the number of outstanding potholes has fallen from 8,415 to 4,232.

The authority had faced calls to tackle the state of the county's roads, with Council Leader Lezley Picton making it a priority after taking over the running of the authority.

The council also said that because of changes to the way it carries out the work the number of permanent ‘right first time’ repairs is now over 90 per cent, compared with less than 50 per cent in the year 2018/19.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “Last year we vowed to improve the county’s roads. These figures show that’s exactly what we’re doing.

“Repairing 32,000 potholes across the county in just over 12 months is a fantastic achievement.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

