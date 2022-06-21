Notification Settings

Coffee shops and cafes near to train stations face a quiet day

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Coffee shops close to Shrewsbury railway station were quieter than usual on Tuesday.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 21/06/2022..Pics at Shrewsbury train station, where strikes have left it quiet, empty platforms, car park, and some time to jet wash the platforms. The Shrewsbury Coffe House, opposite the station and running it are: Abby Ford and Olivia Topple from Wem..
While regulars walking to their places of work in the town centre still called in for their morning drink the businesses noticed a big difference in the passing trade.

Olivia Topple runs The Shrewsbury Coffee House in Castle Gates, close to the Victorian Railway Station.

Soon after opening they were serving customers enjoying breakfast or catching up on emails over a coffee.

But Olivia said she expected the day to be a quiet one.

"We usually have a lot of rail passengers calling in for take away drinks, particularly first thing," she said.

"Of course we will not have those today."

Drivers at Station Taxis who operated from the station forecourt, had no idea what sort of day to expect.

John "Woxey" Grenville, said: "We knew we wouldn't have people coming off the rails today or wanting to get to the station. However there have been people turning up here not realising there was a strike.

"One family turned up complete with all their suitcases ready to start their holidays. They had no idea there were no trains."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

