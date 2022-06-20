Beat the Street comes to Shrewsbury during the Commonwealth Games

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/03/2022 - SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE FEATURE on Shrewsbury - In Picture: Wyle Cop.

Beat the Street was created by GP Dr William Bird to encourage people to explore their local areas and to walk, cycle and roll in a fun competition.

The game has been played by more than 1.5m people in more than 120 locations in the UK and beyond and is designed to get communities moving by helping people to make small changes, such as walking or cycling to school every day.

It's arrival in Shrewsbury has been commissioned by Shropshire Council with support from the National Lottery via Sport England and Shrewsbury Big Town Plan. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said Beat the Street could not only has a significant impact on increasing low levels of physical activity amongst adults and children, but could also help reduce congestion, improve air quality, and help families spend time in green spaces together.

The game open to all ages, will be in Shrewsbury from June 29 to August 10. It coincides with the Commonwealth Games period, and is part of the celebration of the Games coming to the West Midlands.

Beat the Street cards and maps will be provided by participating primary schools, and adults can pick up a free card from one of the several distribution points.

Players then find their nearest “Beat Box” with special sensors to record individual journeys once the game is underway. There will be 60 lampposts around the town.

"These sensors are contactless so that you don’t need to touch them – simply hover your card over the Beat Box and it will beep and flash to record your points.

"Your first visit to a Beat Box registers the journey; then walk, cycle or roll to the next Beat Box within an hour to score 10 points."

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing Beat the Street to Shrewsbury. It’s free to take part in Beat the Street and it’s open to everyone regardless of age, ability or background.

“It’s an inclusive and compelling game that encourages you to exercise in a fun way with friends and family, plus it’s a great way of getting to know your local area without bringing more traffic to the town centre.”

Chris Child, Chief Executive of local Active Partnership, Energize said: "The Beat the Street Shrewsbury game has been a great opportunity to bring Sport England’s new Uniting the Movement strategy to life here in Shropshire. We hope it will showcase how physical activity can be a normal part of everyday life for everyone, regardless of who you are. And already in planning for the game to come to Shrewsbury we’ve experienced lots of different Council departments and other community organisations working together and showcasing what is possible if active and healthy lifestyle becomes part of everyone’s business.”