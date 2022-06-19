Notification Settings

Comics Salopia set to draw the crowds

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Marvel artist Esad Ribic along with Dave Gibbons best know for Watchmen will be among the guests at Comics Salopia which takes place at the weekend.

Artist Charlie Adlard with the board depicting his work - it is one of nine across the town which make up the trail. Picture: Comics Salopia
Shrewsbury is hosting the event from June 24-26 which is expected to attract comic strip enthusiasts from across the county.

Esad Ribic's work includes Thor and Loki.

Judge Dredd artist Patrick Goddard as our guest to Shrewsbury next weekend.

Shropshire's own Charlie Adlard of The Walking Dead, patron of the festival is headlining the event.

There will be workshops on everything from the Beano to Manga and at the Comics at the Castle event at Shrewsbury Castle on Sunday there will even be the chance to take part in 'Jedi Training'.

One of the directors, Sarah Prince, said: "We also have some strong female artists leading a panel called the Female Frontier. We are based in the Museum, Library, and local cafe 'Coffee, Cups and Creatives' ."

"The festival is a wonderful eclectic mixture of free and paid events; the Castle and Museum will be free entry and the festival promises to be lots of fun, inclusive and inspiring for all ages."

As part of the festival a series of large Comics Salopia boards have been put up across Shrewsbury created by some of the artist taking part.

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

