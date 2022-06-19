Comics Salopia set to draw the crowds

Artist Charlie Adlard with the board depicting his work - it is one of nine across the town which make up the trail. Picture: Comics Salopia

Shrewsbury is hosting the event from June 24-26 which is expected to attract comic strip enthusiasts from across the county.

Esad Ribic's work includes Thor and Loki.

Judge Dredd artist Patrick Goddard as our guest to Shrewsbury next weekend.

Shropshire's own Charlie Adlard of The Walking Dead, patron of the festival is headlining the event.

There will be workshops on everything from the Beano to Manga and at the Comics at the Castle event at Shrewsbury Castle on Sunday there will even be the chance to take part in 'Jedi Training'.

One of the directors, Sarah Prince, said: "We also have some strong female artists leading a panel called the Female Frontier. We are based in the Museum, Library, and local cafe 'Coffee, Cups and Creatives' ."

"The festival is a wonderful eclectic mixture of free and paid events; the Castle and Museum will be free entry and the festival promises to be lots of fun, inclusive and inspiring for all ages."