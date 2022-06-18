£300,000 lotto funding for Shropshire group helping abused parents

Michelle John, founding director of PEGS.

The social enterprise PEGS (Parental Education Growth Support) has secured the funding to be paid over the next three years. The money, which has been awarded by The National Lottery Community Fund, will allow it to expand the services it offers.

In the first two years of operation, the Shrewsbury-based organisation has supported more than 2,000 parents – and it now has more than 100 referrals a month.

The services PEGS provides include virtual drop-ins, a peer support group, empowerment programmes and tailored workshops.

The organisation does not charge parents for the support they receive, but it relies on generous donations from funders.

Michelle John, founding director of PEGS, said they were "thrilled" the National Lottery funding panel had recognised the need for child to parent abuse (CPA) services.

She said: "It’s vital for us to ensure parents feel listened to, believed and empowered – and the National Lottery funding will enable us to reach even more parents who currently may have no one to turn to.

"It can be extremely isolating to experience CPA, especially given it’s traditionally been fairly unknown, and the support has always been limited.

"We aim to increase awareness around the topic and work with national and regional bodies to help them implement and develop their policies, practices and frameworks.

“This will all be made much easier over the next three years thanks to the grant from The National Lottery Community Fund."