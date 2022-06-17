Traffic vow made after 'spooked' horse is fatally injured running into road during ride

The A49 outside Hadnall

Police have appealed for witnesses after the incident shortly after 12.30pm on Tuesday at the A49 at Hadnall, near Shrewsbury.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said a horse and rider had fallen, while a social media post accused motorists of not slowing down, scaring the horse. The horse is believed to have suffered a broken leg and had to be put to sleep by a vet.

“It is possible that the horse had been spooked by passing traffic,” said the spokesman.

Councillor John Harrison, who chairs Hadnall parish council, said: “It was an absolute tragedy for the rider and the owner. The issue of traffic has been raised on numerous occasions and we will continue to work closely with police and highways on a number of issues.”

Mr Harrison said the council had been approached since the incident, which he was aware of, and it is due to be discussed at a future meeting of the parish. But parish councils have limited powers when it comes to highways matters.

The council’s minutes reveal that the parish has been in discussions with the powers-that-be on a number of issues, including the installation of an additional vehicle-activated speed sign, and on the A49 itself.

Work on a pedestrian crossing has also been completed and the council has thanked Shropshire Councillor Simon Jones and “parish councillors past and present who have all helped to achieve this result”.

The incident has provoked comment on social media in Hadnall.

On Facebook one person said: “The horse and rider were NOT on the road – the horse was startled by vehicles hurtling past at speed and not slowing down, which resulted in him jumping into the road. So very sad for all involved.”

And another person said what she witnessed will “haunt me forever and my heart breaks for his owner”.

She said: “I witnessed the needless destruction of a beautiful horse.

“What I witnessed will haunt me forever and my heart breaks for his owner and those that knew and loved him.

“I will never stop advocating for safer roads because if it educates just one person to slow down and give space to all horses then it was worth it. Sleep easy good boy.”