Long delays on A5 following three vehicle crash

The collision occurred on the north bound site of the A5 at about 6pm on Friday.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three vehicles were involved.
Fearing people could be trapped it sent fire crews from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Albrighton the scene.
"No-one was trapped and fire crews helped police with removing the vehicles from the carriageway," a spokesperson said.
There were not believed to be any serious injuries.
Delays of over 10 minutes affected traffic between the Wellington junction of the M54 and the Preston Island.