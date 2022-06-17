Long delays on A5 following three vehicle crash

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

The collision occurred on the north bound site of the A5 at about 6pm on Friday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said three vehicles were involved.

Fearing people could be trapped it sent fire crews from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Albrighton the scene.

"No-one was trapped and fire crews helped police with removing the vehicles from the carriageway," a spokesperson said.

There were not believed to be any serious injuries.