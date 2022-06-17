Council confirms levelling up funding bids

Shropshire Council's cabinet has confirmed bids to the Government's levelling up funds

Shropshire Council's cabinet has backed a move to proceed with applications for funding for four projects – after the disappointment of missing out with a previous application, as well as levelling up funding for bus improvements.

The bid, for Government Levelling Up Fund (LUF) round two money will be for projects in Craven Arms, Oswestry and Shrewsbury, as well as a cross-county transport bid.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Deputy Leader, and cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, said: “Although it was incredibly disappointing to lose out on money in the first round, I am delighted to have secured the backing from cabinet to take these bids to the Government again.

“These are major projects across the county, which will help our economic plans, boost infrastructure and benefit communities.

“We want to stimulate growth in our towns and support businesses, and these projects will do just that.

“It’s not all about the money though, which will of course make a huge difference to the people who live, work and visit the county, but bidding again is a further way to secure recognition from the Government for our county’s economic ambitions and put Shropshire on the map.”

In Craven Arms, the bid would support funding for a new roundabout on the A49, a road bridge over the railway line, and spine roads and utility provision on key employment sites.

In Oswestry a package of projects is proposed, focusing in two key locations.

Town centre investment will be sought to support the regeneration and recovery of the centre, as well as money to pay for improvements to support the planned housing and employment developments around Mile End.

In Shrewsbury, a bid will be made to support the Big Town Plan package of projects, which will include making movement better on key routes in the town centre such as widened pavements and traffic calming.

Other key projects include accelerating the Smithfield Riverside improvements.

The transport bid will be centred around Shropshire Connect, the transformation of Shrewsbury Park & Ride (Shrewsbury Connect), and Rural Connect, which would see increased connectivity and travel options for rural residents.

All four bids will be submitted ahead of the Government’s deadline in July.