Timings announced for Queen's Baton Relay in Shropshire

The Queen’s Baton Relay – Shrewsbury route

The schedule for the baton's route in Shrewsbury will see it arrive at 4.38pm on Monday, July 18, at Shrewsbury Sports Village.

The baton has been on a 294-day journey to every corner of the Commonwealth.

And after arriving by a Juno helicopter flown from RAF Shawbury, it will begin its trip around the city.

First, it will complete a lap of the cycle track before visiting Flaxmill Maltings, where it will pause for a photocall.

And then, 28 specially selected baton-bearers from across the county will take it to Shrewsbury Castle, where it will arrive at 5.28pm.

The baton will board the riverboat Sabrina at 6.10pm before rendezvousing with a rowing crew from the Pengwern Boat Club.

The rowers will deliver the baton to The Quarry at 6.43pm, and it will make a loop of The Dingle before joining the main stage - where a unique festival is taking place to celebrate The Queen’s Baton Relay in Shrewsbury.

The baton will leave Shrewsbury at approximately 7.13pm.

Kelda Wood MBE, who founded the charity Climbing Out, which supports people who have experienced life-changing mental or physical trauma after a serious accident, said: "Words cannot describe how proud I am to be given the honour of being a Baton Bearer for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Carrying the Baton on home turf after its epic journey across 72 nations will be a moment I will cherish forever."

Ron Morgan, is a batonbearer who runs a children's charity called Dreamcatcher Children with his wife, Dianne. The charity has raised more than £150,000 and he said he was 'humbled' to be taking part in The Queen's Baton Relay.

He said: "We were surprised, to say the least, and humbled to have been selected to be Batonbearers.

"It is so kind and we are looking forward to taking part.

"Dreamcatcher Children was set up to help local children and their extended families and we just want to be able to brighten their lives as much as we can.”