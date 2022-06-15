Rail strike to leave Shropshire cut off with no trains running during three-day walkout

Transport for Wales said no trains would operate on its route through Shropshire and Mid Wales during the strikes.

Transport for Wales (TfW) and West Midlands Railway (WMR) have confirmed the extent of the impact on their networks throughout the proposed strike action on June 21, 23, and 25 when workers from Network Rail and 13 operators, including WMR, walk out in a row over job cuts and pay freezes.

Both operators have said that no trains at all will run from Birmingham to Shrewsbury.

TfW has also confirmed that it will not be operating any trains within the county despite its staff not participating in the strike action.

This means there will be no services from Shrewsbury north towards Wrexham and Chester, north east towards Crewe and Manchester, south towards Ludlow, Hereford and Cardiff, or west to Welshpool, Newtown, and Caersws.

West Midlands Railway will be operating a skeleton service across Birmingham and the Black Country.

The action is likely to cause significant disruption to commuters and holidaymakers.

Transport for Wales said not only would the services be suspended for the strike days, but that services for the days in-between are expected to be significantly disrupted and very busy.

The action, next Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, will see a 'special railway timetable' introduced for skeleton routes across the country – not including Shropshire.

The RMT Union, which is organising the strike, said it has called for a meeting with the Government to avoid the industrial action.

Network Rail map showing the lines that will be open during the strike action highlighted in purple

Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway customer experience director, said: "It is very disappointing that this planned strike action by the RMT is set to cause significant disruption to our passengers.

"We will be operating a very limited service all through the week and we are asking customers to only travel with us if their journey is essential and no other transport option is available to them. Passengers holding tickets or season tickets will be entitled to refunds and should visit our website for information."

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said that talks to avert the strike had not been successful and preparations were under way to deal with the situation.

He said: “Talks have not progressed as far as I had hoped and so we must prepare for a needless national rail strike and the damaging impact it will have. We, and our train operating colleagues, are gearing up to run the best service we can for passengers and freight users next week despite the actions of the RMT.”

Steve Montgomery, Chair of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “These strikes will affect the millions of people who use the train each day, including key workers, students with exams, those who cannot work from home, holidaymakers and those attending important business and leisure events.

“Working with Network Rail, our plan is to keep as many services running as possible, but significant disruption will be inevitable and some parts of the network will not have a service, so passengers should plan their journeys carefully and check their train times.

“Taxpayers have provided the equivalent of about £600 per household since Covid and passenger numbers are still only at around 75 per cent of pre pandemic levels. We need to bring rail up to date so that we attract more people back and take no more than our fair share from the public purse.