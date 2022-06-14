Castle Foregate, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google.

Severn Trent Water is working to repair a collapsed sewer outside 41 Castle Foregate but the work has been delayed after the discovery of empty space under the road.

There are also a large number of underground services in the area, says Shropshire Council.

Severn Trent Water is carrying out the work outside Morris Lubricants to stop internal flooding at the premises.

It had originally been due to take three days but has overrun.

Work involves a 3.5 metre deep excavation, with temporary two-way traffic lights installed for safety purposes for the duration of the work.

People are encouraged to use alternative routes into the town centre whilst the work is taking place.