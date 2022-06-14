Notification Settings

War of the Worlds production landing at Attingham Park

By Sue Austin

Shropshire's Attingham Park will be setting the stage for an outdoor theatre performance of War of the Worlds on Saturday.

The Pantaloons
The Pantaloons

The Pantaloons theatre company will invade the stage in what it described as funny yet faithful open-air adaptation of the H. G. Wells science fiction novel.

Set against a backdrop of the National Trust's regency mansion near Shrewsbury, the production uses musical instruments, puppetry and enthusiasm to recreate heat rays, giant fighting machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham's senior programming and partnerships officer, said: “The Pantaloons group is always popular at Attingham and we are looking forward to its return. Its new adaption of War of the Worlds will take the audience on a sci-fi adventure in the unique setting of Attingham Park.”

The War of the Worlds will take to the stage on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 for an adult and £10 for a child. They can be purchased at nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

Rebekah added: "This outdoor theatre production is the start of a summer of fun at Attingham Park. Outdoor theatre performances are also lined up for July and August, plus the outdoor cinema will be returning later in the year."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

