War of the Worlds production landing at Attingham Park

The Pantaloons

The Pantaloons theatre company will invade the stage in what it described as funny yet faithful open-air adaptation of the H. G. Wells science fiction novel.

Set against a backdrop of the National Trust's regency mansion near Shrewsbury, the production uses musical instruments, puppetry and enthusiasm to recreate heat rays, giant fighting machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale.

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham's senior programming and partnerships officer, said: “The Pantaloons group is always popular at Attingham and we are looking forward to its return. Its new adaption of War of the Worlds will take the audience on a sci-fi adventure in the unique setting of Attingham Park.”

The War of the Worlds will take to the stage on Saturday at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 for an adult and £10 for a child. They can be purchased at nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on