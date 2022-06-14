Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Crash closes A5 on approach to Shrewsbury

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Officers are currently attending the scene of a road traffic collision in Shrewsbury.

The A5 at Upton Magna, on the approach to Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
The A5 at Upton Magna, on the approach to Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police said officers had closed the road at around 5.50pm due to a road traffic collision westbound of the A5, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

There have been reports of delays and fire engines have been seen going past.

West Mercia Police had advised people to use an alternative route before confirming the road had been reopened by 6.20pm.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News