Crash closes A5 on approach to Shrewsbury

The A5 at Upton Magna, on the approach to Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police said officers had closed the road at around 5.50pm due to a road traffic collision westbound of the A5, Upton Magna, Shrewsbury.

West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

Road closure due to RTC, westbound A5 Upton Magna, Shrewsbury, please use an alternative route. @WMerciaPolice @OFFICIALWMAS pic.twitter.com/Ikoaz42xr3 — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) June 14, 2022

There have been reports of delays and fire engines have been seen going past.