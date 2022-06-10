Shrewsbury woman awarded British Empire Medal for her work in Uganda

Margaret West, 87, being given the BEM (British Empire Medal)

A trip to the country 20 years ago led to a remarkable link being formed between Mrs West and a village there.

She co-founded the Margaret Junior School and a friends of the school charity which had led to thousands of children receiving education.

Margaret pictured around 20 years ago at the school

Mrs West, 87, travelled to Uganda after the death of her husband, Lawrence to see her friends, Roger and Wendy Ford, on a Voluntary Service Overseas placement.

It was then that she met Danny Mutebi, a 20-year old student at a vocational rehabilitation centre for 15 to 25 year olds with physical disabilities in Masaka.

He lost the use of his left arm in a crash.

"Danny was very down when he suffered his injuries as all he could see before him was a life of begging."

Danny Mutebi wearing his first suit

The centre, were Wendy was working helped him to dream that he could go to university and become a lawyer but his family couldn't afford the fees.

So Mrs West offered to fund him through four years of university in the capital Kampala. He now has his own law firm.

As a thank you his mother decided to do what she could to help other young people and turned two rooms in her home into a junior school.

"The only problem was Sarah was expecting 30 children, and 100 turned up."

Mrs West stepped in to work with her and also launch the charity.

A school which the community insisted was named afer her, was built with hand made bricks and today it has 300 students.

There is also a sponsorship scheme to help the children go onto secondary school.

"Our children have gone on to become nurses, mechanics, carpenters, and many to university. They often return to help at the junior school."

"I have been out there lots of times, Everyone makes you so welcome and the children always sing and dance for their guests."

"Sadly Sarah caught Covid last year and sadly died. The school continues as her legacy."

She said Danny who she keeps in touch with, phoned her when news of her BEM was announced.

"He was absolutely delighted."

"I was just amazed, completely amazed. The school is just something that happened. I have enjoyed every moment of being involved. It has given me the greatest pleasure.

The first headboy Mike at the school is now an engineer

"I was asked by someone at school if I had children and I said no. Then they said to me 'but you have children, you have hundreds'."