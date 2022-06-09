Shropshire Scrabble master seeks recruits for all-new word game club

Former Scrabble champion Nigel Ingham is rekindling his love for the game

Nigel was the national Scrabble champion in 1987 when a member of Mapperley Scrabble Club in Nottingham, but since he moved to Shropshire in 2000 he hasn't been a member of a club or society dedicated to the game - although there are 4,000 worldwide.

He aims to put that right at Longden Village Hall later this month when he launches a new club aimed at players of all abilities.

Nigel, who runs his own energy assessment company from his home close to the village hall, is hoping to attract around a dozen regular players of all ages.

The 63-year-old started playing at school in North Yorkshire and with his brother in the school holidays before he really got the bug and took it on to national level.

Since living in Shropshire he has only known of two informal groups playing the game and he wants to provide coaching and advice to new and experienced players, with a view to possibly playing at a competitive level at some point.

Forming the club is also part of a drive to use the hall more as it approaches its centenary in 2023.

Nigel said: "I have always enjoyed the game obviously and whilst a lot of people play it online now against people from around the world, I think the face-to-face approach is the most enjoyable.

"The club will welcome all comers who have a shared interest in the game and it will be social as well so hopefully we can attract a wide range of ages and abilities."

It will launch on Thursday June 23 and run every week after from 7.30-10pm.