Ambassadors out and about to help Shrewsbury visitors get to grips with town

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Volunteers are back on the streets to help visitors get the best of what Shropshire's county town has to offer.

Adrian Perks from Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery and Stephanie Mansell-Jones from Shrewsbury BID

The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors are on patrol between 10am and 2.30pm on Saturdays and 11am and 2.30pm on Sundays. The scheme was launched in 2019, and the ambassadors offer a friendly face and warm welcome as they pass on the benefits of their local knowledge and information about the town to visitors.

Ambassadors can easily be spotted around town in their eye-catching uniforms handing out maps, guides and information. The scheme is jointly funded by Shrewsbury BID and Shrewsbury Tourism Association.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, of Shrewsbury BID, said: “The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors make a valuable contribution to a successful visitor experience - enhancing the reputation of our town.

“People are still able to volunteer to become an ambassador and there is plenty of flexibility in terms of how much time they are able to give. We are all about creating the best possible visitor experience and our ambassadors are front and centre in helping to achieve this.”

For more about the Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors and to volunteer, visit shrewsburybid.co.uk/ambassadors.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

