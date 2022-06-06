Major Shrewsbury road to be closed off to cars for resurfacing

A map of Abbey Foregate

Works are due to start at Abbey Foregate on Monday, June 27 and finish on July 5, and will see the road closed to motorised through traffic from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays only.

Access is being maintained for traffic to businesses and properties while pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicles will be able to pass through.

The road will be resurfaced from The Column roundabout to its junction with Monkmoor Road and is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways Alliance, Kier and WSP.

A spokesman for the council said: "During the works, access to businesses and properties will be maintained, and pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicles will be able to pass through.

"A diversion will be in place for all other traffic."

They add that "every effort will be made to reduce noise and disruption for those nearby."

And the dates are subject to change if there is bad weather or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs.

For more information visit the One Network website at one.network/?tmi=GB22655730.

The council says signs will be erected in the street/road before the start of the work and that it will be completed as quickly as possible. A fully signed diversion route will be in place whilst work is carried out.

There will be access to properties and businesses.

The council says they will have staff on site to assist with access.

"Our priority is to keep people and our staff safe," said a spokesman.

"There may be a bit of a wait while we make the site safe for people to travel through to your property."

During the closure access to the works area will be restricted to essential highways personnel; local residents who live and reside within the road closure; businesses located within the closure (if applicable); pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians; and emergency service vehicles.

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road whilst the work is in progress. Should this cause any problems or concerns then call 0345 678 9006 or speak to the team on site.

