Jeremy Vine kicks off Shrewsbury street party for Jubilee

By Megan HoweShrewsbury

Residents have enjoyed a right royal knees up to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which was officially opened by Jeremy Vine live on Radio 2.

Residents of Winney Hill View, Shrewsbury celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

People living on Winney Hill View, in Shrewsbury, came out in force on Friday to celebrate the Her Majesty the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Jeremy Vine live on his BBC Radio Two show via Zoom said: "I now declare the Platinum Jubilee street party on Winney Hill View, in Shrewsbury, officially open", to huge cheers.

"What a crowd! Thank you so much, sending our love, best wishes to you."

Union jacks flew high in the air, as there was an official road closure for the celebration and the street was decorated with 400 metres worth of bunting.

Residents of Winney Hill View, Shrewsbury celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

An array of baked goods and sandwiches were displayed, with a custard cream sponge, quiche, salads, cupcakes, lots of bottles of fizz and a bouncy castle for the little ones.

One of the residents on the street, which is situated near to Mount Pleasant Primary School, said: "A small road, but big efforts. Enjoyed immensely by everyone."

Families and neighbours came out in support of the Queen to celebrate her long reign and were joined by the sunshine.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

