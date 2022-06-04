Notification Settings

Woman treated for breaking in smoke at fire in Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

A woman was treated for the effects of breathing in smoke at a house fire in Shrewsbury.

Fire service stock picture

Three fire engines, police and ambulance crews were scrambled to Besford Square at 2.36am on Saturday to reports of a house fire with persons reported.

When they arrived they found a fire involving unattended cooking had been left on a stove.

Two fire fighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Officials said one female casualty suffering smoke inhalation who was assessed by paramedics.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service control received their incident stop message at 4.15am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

