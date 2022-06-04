Woman treated for breaking in smoke at fire in Shrewsbury

Fire service stock picture

Three fire engines, police and ambulance crews were scrambled to Besford Square at 2.36am on Saturday to reports of a house fire with persons reported.

When they arrived they found a fire involving unattended cooking had been left on a stove.

Two fire fighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Officials said one female casualty suffering smoke inhalation who was assessed by paramedics.