MP 'deeply grateful' for Shrewsbury-based credit firm's work during pandemic

John Glen MP addresses the conference

John Glen MP, Secretary to the Treasury, was addressing a Manchester conference hall for an event run by ABCUL, the credit union sector’s association, which was attended by representatives of Shrewsbury-based Just Credit Union.

Mr Glen highlighted the positive impact Just Credit Union has on its community in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin and specifically in education.

He commended the co-operative’s recently introduced Roger Walker Education Award which assists young people to remain in education.

Mr Glen told the conference: “Again and again, the sector has lived its core values, putting people before profit and rising to meet the challenges of our times.

“Your members relied on you throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, including a lifeline for people to borrow affordably when they needed to most. The government is deeply grateful to you for these efforts.”

He went on to say that credit unions have a vital role to play as people face unprecedented cost of living pressures.

Steve Barras, development officer at Just Credit Union, said afterwards: “The conference is run by ABCUL, the credit union sector’s association, and hundreds attend from across the UK.

“It’s a great opportunity to make sure Just Credit Union is at the cutting edge of developments and delivering the best possible service to its members.

“We were delighted that Just Credit Union’s community focus was mentioned by the Secretary to the Treasury because it reflects how important we believe supporting the community is.

“It is also recognition of the hard work of our entire team who all put members and community first.”

Steve added that the Roger Walker Education Award will be offered again this year with applications opening in July.