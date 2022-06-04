Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Church bells-a-ringing ding dong merrily as Shrewsbury ringer shares Platinum Jubilee routine

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

The ringing of church bells has been filling the air over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities - and a tower captain shared how one place of worship in the county is raising the roof.

Bell ringers from Holy Trinity Church in Meole Brace are Frankie Hartland, Andy Digby, Laura Burrows, Michael Carding and Joshua Oakley
Bell ringers from Holy Trinity Church in Meole Brace are Frankie Hartland, Andy Digby, Laura Burrows, Michael Carding and Joshua Oakley

Holy Trinity Church in Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, is among many churches up and down the country with a busy schedule to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

Tower captain Michael Carding said: "Church Bells have been used through the centuries to announce and celebrate national events as well as calling people to worship. At Holy Trinity, Meole Brace, they have rung every Sunday morning since 2014, except when prevented by Covid restrictions, and over the Jubilee weekend they will be marking this unique historic occasion in style."

On Thursday evening six local ringers rang a Jubilee Quarter Peal, which is a sequence of changes lasting about 45 minutes. On Friday, from 10.30am to 11.30am, the Meole bells joined others all over the country and Commonwealth in the run up to the special Jubilee service in Westminster Abbey. The centre piece was a specially composed sequence of 70 changes called Meole Platinum Jubilee, which ringers have been practising in recent weeks.

Michael added: "On Sunday these same sequences together with popular call changes will feature in the ringing between the two morning services at 9am and 11am. Later that evening, to sign off the whole weekend, the Holy Trinity bells will peal from 7.52pm to 8.22pm along with many others around the land. Look carefully and you will see this is for half an hour, not 70 minutes!"

There are about 15 active bell ringers at Meole Brace and most will be involved at sometime in this resounding celebration. Joshua Oakley, 17, has been a faithful member for over four years and he will be ringing in a Quarter Peal for the first time. Michael said he is pleased that most of the ringers have returned to serve the church and the community in this way after the pandemic. He hopes to teach any new recruits in the autumn.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Platinum Jubilee
Royal
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News