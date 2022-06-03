Three generations climb Ben Nevis for Shrewsbury charity

Sally, Mia, Christine and Eve on the summit of Ben Nevis

Sally Brocklehurst, husband, Joe, daughters Eve, 12 and Mia, 11, and mum, Christine Ivison, 68, tackled Ben Nevis in memory of Sally's brother-in-law, Dave Lambourn,

They wanted to raise money for Shrewsbury's Dreamcatchers charity and have smashed their target, with £1,600 already pledged.

Mr Lambourn, husband of Sally's sister, Jenny, died in 2019 after battling cancer. He was a headteacher and Sally said, was always involved in organising events and entering races for charity.

"The Dreamcatcher's charity arranged for Jenny and her two children, along with us, to have a family day out after Dave died. The children were able to smile and enjoy life and remember Dave. It was such a positive experience we wanted to raise some funds to help the charity help others," Sally said.

"Dave has such and incredible fighting spirit and showed immense strength so we wanted to do something that would really challenge us physically and mentally, and that we would have to train for."

"We have climbed Snowdon so decided to take on Ben Nevis."

The family, who live in Belle Vue, travelled to Scotland in half term.

It took the, six hours to walk to the summit and back down, dealing with all kinds of weather, including snow and the cold.

"We were really pleased with the time as the guides say expect to take seven to eight hours," Sally said.

"The snow that we had to walk through made it even more of a challenge and more exciting. We felt we really had honoured Dave's fighting spirit. We were so proud of the girls, the snow was half way up their shins and when it got tough they said they were doing it for Uncle Dave."

"Dreamcatchers sprinkled a little bit of magic to help us when we needed it and we wanted to raise money to help others. Our family and friends and the community of Belle Vue have been brilliant supporting us."