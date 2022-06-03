Jubilee events continue to put smiles on faces at community events across the county

Jubilee Party at Abraham Court in Oswestry. In Picture left to right Judith Pearson, Val Smout, Shelia Cooke, Alison French and Gwen Hill.

Tea parties and picnics are among the favourite ways to celebrate.

The return of Bridgnorth's Carnival, had a royal theme to celebrate the Jubilee.

From storm troopers to vintage cars, belly dancers to an army tank, the diverse array of carnival floats captured the attention of onlookers who stood to cheer them on.

Organised by James Gittins, Bridgnorth Carnival returned this year after a hiatus brought about by the onset of Covid-19 - and it was welcomed back with open arms by residents.

Marlene Sephton, who lives in the town, said: "It was my first time watching the parade and I thought it was absolutely brilliant.

"There were lots of worthy causes and people were happy to put their hands in their pockets. I love Bridgnorth. It makes me proud to be a part of it."

Sally Scruton said: "It just shows all the community spirit and the smiles on people's faces were amazing."

The floats were led down to the Severn Park where there were fun-fair rides, food stalls, games, activities and the central concert stage.

Some of the floats included Bridgnorth Scouts, Cubs and Girl Guides, Cheerforce, West Mercia Search and Rescue and Bridgnorth Community First Responders led by the carnival king and queen, some were specially-themed to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, including the 1940s army tank in aid of prostate cancer.

Judith Tranter of Bridgnorth Women's Institute, who took part in the parade, said: It's nice to see people with a smile on their face. With the celebration of the Jubilee as well, it's brought a lot of people out."

The Mayor of Bridgnorth, Councillor Karen Sawbridge, welcomed people to the park and labelled this year's carnival the most special one yet.

Oswestry held its own beach party, complete with sun, sand and deckchairs.

The Jubilee Beach was provided on Festival Square by Oswestry Business Improvement District and proved a huge hit with families.

Two year old Charlie Lightfoot had great fun burying his nine year old cousin, Layton Suckling, in the sand.

Charlie's mum, Jessica Smith, said: "It is such a good idea and the children have been really excited. Charlie brought one of his diggers and a dinosaur and absolutely loves it. There have been a few things like this in Oswestry recently and it's great."

Seven-year-old friends, Tommy Diaconescu (cr) and Sam Jasper who go to Woodside School together agreed the beach was "brilliant".

And their mums, Georgia and Helena agreed.

There was more fun to be had on the Bailey Head where Oswestry Town Council had free events as part of the Friday market.

Jack Gaunt, 9, and six year old brother, Oliver, chatted to town crier, Phil Brown.

Mr Brown said; "Isn't it great to see so money people out and about. The town is really busy and everyone has a smile on their face."

Lucinda Coslett , who runs Hatters and Through the Looking Glass in the indoor market, said it was great to see the town busy.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, also enjoying the fun, said: "The Jubilee is giving communities the change to get together and people the chance to take a step back from their hectic lives and enjoy themselves."

She also went into Wem to call in a several events taking place including teas at the senior citizen's club.

The residents of Abraham Court in Oswestry celebrated the Jubilee in style with afternoon tea and music from across the decades.

Many living in the independent living accommodation in Upper Brook Street in the town joined in the festivities.

One of those who helped organise the event was resident Val Smout who said it was wonderful to be involved in community events, following lockdown.

"Abraham Court had a social committee but of course that all had to stop in lockdown. We are now reviving it it with coffee mornings and events."

"Many of the residents helped to make the bunting and when we put it up the room looked fantastic. There was a lot of nostalgia as people chatted about their memories of previous jubilees and even the Coronation.