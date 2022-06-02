Town criers signal the start of Jubilee celebrations

Shrewsbury town crier Martin Wood reads the proclamation on Pride Hill

Shoppers in Shrewsbury's Pride Hill came to a standstill at the stroke of 2pm for the ceremonial event – which was repeated in town's all over Shropshire.

Surrounded by a crowd of shoppers the 7ft 2in tall town crier Martin Wood, was given a warm round of applause as he finished the proclamation with a hearty God Save The Queen.

As he swung his 12.5lb bell and read the proclamation, his wife and consort Sue sat by his side.

They have been a familiar sight in Shrewsbury in their blue and white garments for nearly 40 years.

But for Martin, who has a 154 decibel voice, who has attended a countless number of official events, it was something special.