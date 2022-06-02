Notification Settings

East 17, N-Trance and Dario G to appear at Shrewsbury 90s concert this weekend

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Dance music legends will be pumping up the crowd at a two-day 90s concert this weekend.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 20/11/2021..Pics in Wolverhampton of the Chrismas Lights switch on. East 17. Joe Livermore, Craig Robbie and Terry Coldwell..
The 90s Revival is being held at the West Mid Showground on Friday and Saturday, and will feature artists including Dario G, East 17 and N-Trance.

Other well-known music stars at the event will be Baby D, Cappella, D-Ream and Alice Deejay.

The event has been organised by Shrewsbury DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett.

Friday’s acts include Ultimate Britney, Want U Back, Baby D, Angie Brown, N-Trance, Urban Cookie Collective and Dario G. Saturday’s acts feature Maximum Robbie, Wannabe, East 17, Anita Doth (voice of 2 Unlimited), D-Ream, Maxx, and Alice DJ. Local bands will be performing on both days as well.

Dave Prince, one half of the 90s DJ duo, said: “Tickets are now available for The 90s Revival next June. We think it will be a fantastic weekend to take a trip down memory lane, have fun with friends, and dance your socks off. There is camping available so you can make a weekend of it.

“The 90s Revival falls over the extended bank holiday weekend, thanks to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so this will be the perfect weekend to party like it’s 1999.

“If you know any fans of Take That, Spice Girls, Robbie or Britney, tickets to next year’s show could be the perfect present this Christmas.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from the90srevival.co.uk

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

