Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

9,000 plants used to create Queen's Jubilee flower display at Shrewsbury Castle

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A blooming marvellous flowerbed display has been created at a county landmark to pay homage to the Queen.

The Shrewsbury Castle flowerbed celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The Shrewsbury Castle flowerbed celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Shrewsbury Town Council's gardeners have recreated the official Queen's Platinum Jubilee logo on the carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle.

The display was created freehand by Andy Jenks and Steve Hawkins, who used 9,000 red, green and silver flowers. They used red and green alternantheras and silver Echeverias.

It took them around four or five days to plant. When they create such displays, the gardeners often have to balance on planks of wood and snip carefully with scissors as they curate and preen the bed to perfection.

Andy said: "They come in tubs of 100 and when they come in they are no bigger than a 50p piece. The plants are bought in by Shrewsbury Town Council.

"I suggested the design this year. Sometimes we use a template but we did this one freehand. We couldn't get the plants in purple so we've had to make do with red. But we've had quite a bit of good feedback so far."

He added: "We normally try and do them to tie in with celebrations or anniversaries."

Last year, the flowerbed was dedicated to the Royal British Legion, on the armed forces charity's 100th anniversary. And in 2020, a "Thank You NHS" display was created to honour the work of medics and hospital staff during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Platinum Jubilee
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News