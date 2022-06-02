9,000 plants used to create Queen's Jubilee flower display at Shrewsbury Castle

The Shrewsbury Castle flowerbed celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Shrewsbury Town Council's gardeners have recreated the official Queen's Platinum Jubilee logo on the carpet bed at Shrewsbury Castle.

The display was created freehand by Andy Jenks and Steve Hawkins, who used 9,000 red, green and silver flowers. They used red and green alternantheras and silver Echeverias.

It took them around four or five days to plant. When they create such displays, the gardeners often have to balance on planks of wood and snip carefully with scissors as they curate and preen the bed to perfection.

Andy said: "They come in tubs of 100 and when they come in they are no bigger than a 50p piece. The plants are bought in by Shrewsbury Town Council.

"I suggested the design this year. Sometimes we use a template but we did this one freehand. We couldn't get the plants in purple so we've had to make do with red. But we've had quite a bit of good feedback so far."

He added: "We normally try and do them to tie in with celebrations or anniversaries."