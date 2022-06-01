Man rescued from sewage works in Shrewsbury with 'potentially serious' injuries

Severn Trent's site in Monkmoor. Photo: Google

The incident happened at Severn Trent's Monkmoor site yesterday at around 12.30pm. Firefighters rescued the man before he was taken to hospital in Birmingham.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 12.38pm to reports of an incident on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury. One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and Hazardous Area Response Team paramedics attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man.

"He was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “SFRS fire control received a call reporting an incident in Shrewsbury.

“One male casualty rescued by fire service personnel using two 9m ladders, rope rescue kit and gas monitor.

“Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the air ambulance, the land ambulance service and police officers.”