Shropshire bin collections: New dates bins will be emptied in June due to Platinum Jubilee

Bin collection dates often change when there's a bank holiday, and this year the four-day weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will mean that normal bin days will be out of sync for two weeks.

With celebrations and street parties in abundance, some roads are set to be closed off, meaning Shropshire Council has set new bin days between June 6 and June 18.

The council is asking people to have their bins out by 7am on the day they're due to be collected, with all collections returning to normal from Monday, June 20.

These are the new dates that bins will be collected across the county over the next few weeks: