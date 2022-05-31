Notification Settings

Shropshire bin collections: New dates bins will be emptied in June due to Platinum Jubilee

By Lauren Hill

Shropshire Council has announced that bin days will temporarily be changing in June and July.

Bin collection dates often change when there's a bank holiday, and this year the four-day weekend for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will mean that normal bin days will be out of sync for two weeks.

With celebrations and street parties in abundance, some roads are set to be closed off, meaning Shropshire Council has set new bin days between June 6 and June 18.

The council is asking people to have their bins out by 7am on the day they're due to be collected, with all collections returning to normal from Monday, June 20.

These are the new dates that bins will be collected across the county over the next few weeks:

  • Thursday, June 2 bins will be collected on Monday, June 6

  • Friday, June 3 bins will be collected on Tuesday, June 7

  • Monday, June 6 bins will be collected on Wednesday, June 8

  • Tuesday, June 7 bins will be collected on Thursday, June 9

  • Wednesday, June 8 bins will be collected on Friday, June 10

  • Thursday, June 9 bins will be collected on Saturday, June 11

  • Friday, June 10 bins will be collected on Monday, June 13

  • Monday, June 13 bins will be collected on Tuesday, June 14

  • Tuesday, June 14 bins will be collected on Wednesday, June 15

  • Wednesday, June 15 bins will be collected on Thursday, June 16

  • Thursday, June 16 bins will be collected on Friday, June 17

  • Friday, June 17 bins will be collected on Saturday, June 18

Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter for the Express & Star.

