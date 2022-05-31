Notification Settings

Rotary club to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with special lunch

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A rotary club is celebrating the Queen's 70-year reign with a special lunch this week.

The Corbet Arms, Uffington
The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury will celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee with a lunch on Wednesday, June 1 for members and friends. The Corbet Arms, Uffington, will be decorated with Union Jack flags for the special occasion.

President Mary Pascoe will welcome guests including Don Lovejoy, assistant district governor and president of Church Stretton Rotary Club. He will be accompanied by his wife. Also welcomed will be Inner Wheel president Margaret Evason.

During lunch a raffle will be held. The proceeds will go to the Rotary Ukrainian disaster fund.

