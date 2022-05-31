Rotary club to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with special lunch

The Corbet Arms, Uffington

The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury will celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee with a lunch on Wednesday, June 1 for members and friends. The Corbet Arms, Uffington, will be decorated with Union Jack flags for the special occasion.

President Mary Pascoe will welcome guests including Don Lovejoy, assistant district governor and president of Church Stretton Rotary Club. He will be accompanied by his wife. Also welcomed will be Inner Wheel president Margaret Evason.