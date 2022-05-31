Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock

Surrey-born Max Dingle, aged 83, was a retired police officer from Kerry, near Newtown, in Powys, when he sadly died after being found trapped at 10am on May 3, 2020. He had been admitted to hospital on April 27, suffering from a shortness of breath.

A 20-minute inquest held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday (May 31) was told that a family member living in Australia challenged an original post mortem finding that Mr Dingle died of natural causes. No attempts had been made to resucitate him, in line with his wishes, and he was pronounced dead at 10.15am.

Mr Dingle's son, Philip, engaged Professor Johan Duflou, at the University of Sydney, after disagreeing with the result of a UK post mortem carried out by Dr Angus McGregor, a consultant at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Dr McGregor had concluded that Mr Dingle had died of natural causes and that Mr Dingle's death was not caused by his head being trapped. This would have meant no inquest would be held, the coroner said.

But Professor Duflou came to a different conclusion, that the entrapment had been the main cause, with heart disease as a secondary cause.

Senior Coroner John Ellery said the two experts then discussed their different results and decided on a joint cause of death, being entrapment and a cardiac arrest.

In a pre-prepared statement Mr Ellery said a Care Quality Commission investigation was launched, which concluded there had been a breach of health and safety legislation.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust was then prosecuted over the death of Mr Dingle and Mohammed Ismael ‘Bolly’ Zaman, 31. An inquest on Mr Zaman has already taken place.

The trust admitted failing in both cases and was fined £1.3 million.

Following the trust’s guilty plea and sentence at Telford Magistrates Court, the watchdog’s director of operations for the Midlands, Fiona Allinson, said: “People using health and social care services have the right to safe care and treatment, so it’s unacceptable that patient safety was not well managed by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

Director of nursing at SaTH, Hayley Flavell, said at the time: “A series of immediate actions were implemented following internal investigations and external review to ensure that steps were taken to address the failings, which has been recognised in the judgement.