Firefighters scrambled to house fires in Shropshire overnight

By David Tooley

Firefighters were scrambled to reports of people involved in a house fire in Wem.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Three fire engines were sent from Prees, Shrewsbury and Wem at 2.53am with operations and fire investigation officers.

A land ambulance was also sent to the scene but all persons were accounted for, according to the fire service.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, and a hosereel jet dealt with a house fire involving a ground floor and adjacent conservatory.

The fire service stop message was received by fire control at 4.13am.

Earlier in the evening, at 11.55pm three fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station to Field Crescent, in the town to reports of a property fire.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet, a positive pressure ventilation system and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the blaze. Also at the scene were the police and a utility company.

The fire involved an out house and ground floor of the property.

The fire service stop message was sent at 1.23am.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

