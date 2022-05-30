Kelda Wood joins trustees on county charity board

Kelda Wood MBE, who has joined the board of trustees at a county equestrian charity.

Kelda Wood MBE, from Shrewsbury, has taken on the role at Shropshire’s Cavalier Centre – a charity based just outside Much Wenlock, which provides riding opportunities for the disabled.

Kelda is a former GB Para-Canoeist, and was the first para-rower to solo row more than 3,000 nautical miles unsupported across the Atlantic.

She is also the founder of Climbing Out, a charity focused on helping rebuild confidence and self-esteem in people facing life changing injury, illness or trauma.

The Cavalier Centre is a fully accessible state of the art equestrian facility that offers inclusive horse-based activities such as riding, carriage driving, vaulting – gymnastics on horseback, hippotherapy – physio on horseback, and horse care, all supported by an army of volunteers.

Kelda’s passion has always been with horses and her goal was to ride for her country and represent Great Britain at the Olympics.

Unfortunately, after a serious leg injury in 2002, her hopes of competing at an international level seemed to have disappeared.

The leg injury had a huge impact on her life, leaving her no longer able to run or play many of the sports that meant so much to her.

She said: “I’ve always loved horses for as long as I remember. My injury meant that my career went in a different direction to the one I was expecting, so I’m thrilled that – years later – I can get involved with the equestrian world once again at the Cavalier Centre.

“I’m hugely passionate about using physical activity and its positive impact on mental health and wellbeing and horses have an amazing ability to meet people where they are, and encourage them to reach their potential. The team and volunteers at the Cavalier Centre are amazing and I’m so happy to play a part in developing the Centre for the future.”

Selina Graham, the Cavalier Centre’s Chair of Trustees, said: “It’s the people behind the Cavalier Centre that make it such a success and we’re so excited to have Kelda join us as a trustee.