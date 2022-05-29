Hordes descend as knights joust and animals parade at Shropshire County Show

Ready for the cattle judging at Shropshire County Show

Hordes of Salopians took advantage of the weather and descended on the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury for the agricultural showpiece on Saturday.

The main arena hosted entertainment, while there was a comprehensive array of livestock classes, hundreds of exhibitors, children's entertainment and live music.

Among those in attendance was Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts, who was elected earlier this month.

Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts is at Shropshire County Show, enjoying one of her first engagements since she was recently elected pic.twitter.com/ELTOiOq05h — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) May 28, 2022

She said: "I've been to a few stalls but I haven't got much further because I'm talking to everybody! It's amazing. It's lovely to see so many out, whether they're from Shrewsbury or further afield. Amazing to see businesses starting to take in some more funds. It's been lovely to talk to everybody. People have been really enthusiastic and excited to be here.

"To see people out enjoying themselves and being back together again has been amazing."

Horticulturalist Margaret Thrower, daughter of the gardener Percy Thrower - one of Shrewsbury's most famous sons - was the president for the 2022 show.

"I have been absolutely privileged. I've been driven round in a buggy - I felt quite royal! It's an excellent way of seeing the show and we've covered a lot of ground.

A bit of chat with society chair Lance Jackson and president Margaret Thrower… if you’re at a loose end this afto, head along to the West Mid Showground pic.twitter.com/5TwMQHXfx2 — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) May 28, 2022

"There's a real buzz around. Things are coming back after the closure. We've seen the trade stands. We've seen the young farmers and I have to say, the young farmers are absolutely outstanding. It's lovely to see an organisation like that that still continues and still works hard."

Margaret was following in the footsteps of her father, who was president of the show in 1985.

Livestock classes on show included heavy horses, in-hand and ridden hunter, veteran horses, Shetland ponies, children’s pony fancy dress and a qualifier for shire horses for this year’s Horse of the Year Show.

There was also a wide selection of food and drink, art, clothing and other items available.

A flypast of a Second World War Hurricane took place, and there was music from Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, the Wirral Pipe Band, Taiko Drummers, an opera singer and a ukulele band.

A glancing strike in the jousting… hundreds here lapping up the action pic.twitter.com/8WbTZeQoUt — Nick Humphreys (@nhumphreys_star) May 28, 2022

Other attractions include mountain bikers, medieval jousting with the Knights of Nottingham, a display featuring sheep, dogs and ducks, Ridgeside Falconry, as well as an outdoor gym.

Children aged eight and over were able to try canoeing, and the kids zone featured face painting, a juggler, wildlife show, monster truck ride and a magician.

Lance Jackson, chairman of the trustees of the West Mid Showground felt the day went very well.

"The people we've spoken to have been very positive and enjoying the event," he said. "It takes months and months of preparation and a lot of hard work by a comparatively small team of people. But it's worked out really well and we're really pleased with the show we've got and the turn out.