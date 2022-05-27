Communities pull together at Shropshire tug of war event

Shropshire County Open Tug Of War - Cressage

Teams from across the country took part in the 39th iteration of the Shropshire County Open Tug Of War Championship, at the recreation ground in Cressage.

Competitions for teams of eight were held at 600, 640 680 kilos caegories and catchweight for men. Women and youth tuggers took part at 520, 540 and 560 kilos. Mixed teams of four men and four women competed at 580 kilos.

The two Shropshire teams, Diesel Power of Whitchurch and Harper Adams University pulled well at Sunday's event but organiser Roger Beardsmore said both teams are currently rebuilding and did not trouble the medal winners.

Lincoln’s men’s teams pulled to victory in the four men’s competitions held a catch weight, 600, 640, and 680 kilos. Whilst Bedford ladies won the three women’s weights of 520, 540, and 560 kilos.

The 10 competing clubs were Diesel Power from Whitchurch, Harper Adams University, Lincoln, Bedfordshire, Bedford Ladies, Upper Eden from Cumbria, Team Army Women’s, Bosley from Congleton, Cupid’s Hill and Vyrnwy from Wales.

Mr Beardsmore said: "The event was deemed an enormous success by pullers, Tug of War Officials spectators and the Chair of the Parish Council, Victoria Todd.

"It is proposed that the 40th pulling of the event be again held at Cressage in 2023."