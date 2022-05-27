Cheers Ma'am - Shrewsbury pub to re-open in time for celebrations

A pint glass etched with the Crown stamp rather than the European CE marking, as Ukip MEP Bill Etheridge has backed calls for the return of traditional Crown stamps on Britainâs pint glasses - a decade after they began to disappear in favour of an EU-wide âEuropean Conformityâ mark. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 7, 2017. Etheridge, who represents the West Midlands in the European Parliament, believes a move back to the UK Government stamp, guaranteeing full and half-pint glasses are the correct size, could help revive Britainâs glass-making sector. An EU Measuring Instruments Directive which came into force in late 2006 meant manufacturers had to mark the letters âCEâ on newly-made pint pots, although existing Crown-stamped glasses could still be used in pubs. See PA story POLITICS Pints. Photo credit should read: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Owners of the White Horse pub in Wenlock Road were determined to mark the occasion with regulars old and new and have confirmed they will re-open on Monday, four days before the official Bank Holiday weekend

Market Drayton-based brewer Joule's has invested in a wholesale refurbishment of the pub that sits close to the column.

It closed in the middle of February and work has been carried out all over the pub site but curious drinkers were given a taster of what to expect when the new landlords held an open evening last month

New stained glass windows have been created by Paul Georgiou, outside areas have been given a spruce up and the inside has benefitted from a lick of paint. New woodwork and seating has also been installed.

A Facebook post on the pub's own page said: "After years of planning and months of grafting we are finally (almost) ready to fling open the doors and welcome you back!

"We've got a fair few bits lined up next week to celebrate both the jubilee and also our triumphant return to the people of Shrewsbury."

It went onto say the official opening day is Monday with the public welcome from 5pm and then bookings are being taken from Tuesday with a re-launch taster menu which will be followed by a full one the following week.

A disco and funk party will be held next Thursday from 8pm and live music with The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels on Friday.