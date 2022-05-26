Notification Settings

County hospice receive charity donation

ShrewsburyPublished:

A Shropshire housing development has made an unusual donation to a local charity to assist their efforts in constructing their new gardens.

Joel Richards and gardener Nicky Worthing with the topsoil donated to Severn Hospice
David Wilson Homes donated around 350 tonnes of topsoil to Severn Hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury, which has been working for months to create gardens around its Community Service Centre.

Gardeners at the charity have planted trees, bushes and flowers and have created a wildflower meadow and a large pond.

Joel Richards, of Severn Hospice, said the donation had solved a major headache for the charity.

He said: “We had been pondering on how to get so much soil and their offer came along at just the right time.

“Now we can complete the planted areas which will be ready for visitors to our day services and café, as well as those staying on our wards, to enjoy."

Shrewsbury's Severn Hospice’s gardens have won several horticultural awards and attract a wide variety of wildlife, from woodpeckers and squirrels to ducks, partridge, and pheasants.

The gardens also feature woodland walks, shaded areas and a prairie garden planted with North American grasses and flowering perennials.

Dominic Harman, managing director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, spoke of the importance in providing assistance for local charities.

He said: “We are delighted to have been able to work with M V Kelly to facilitate a donation of topsoil to Severn Hospice.

“Severn Hospice is an incredibly important organisation for Shrewsbury and its surrounding communities and offers vital support to its patients and their families in their greatest time of need.”

