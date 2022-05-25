Beth steps out to thank cancer centre for helping Grandad Alun

Doreen Owen volunteer with Lingen Davies accepts the cheque from Alun Jones and his granddaughter Beth.

Beth Jones completed the Chester Half Marathon earlier this month after her Grandad Alun Jones was treated for cancer of the oesophagus in 2019 at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Alun’s cancer quickly spread to his lymph nodes but thankfully he beat the odds given him and says he is now ‘fit as a fiddle’.

After running the 13-mile course Beth has donated £4,520 to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which exists to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer throughout Mid Wales and Shropshire.

“My Grandad Alun Jones was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus which came as a shock to us as a family,” Beth said.

“Things moved quickly and Alun went to the Lingen Davies Centre for his chemotherapy treatment soon after. They were brilliant with him and us as a family, we simply couldn’t thank them enough for the care and support they gave.

“I challenged myself to do the charity run to raise funds for this amazing charity as my way to say thank you to everyone at Lingen Davies for helping Grandad Alun,” she added.

Tarrah Lewis, Community Fundraiser for Lingen Davies, said: “A very big well done to Beth, she’s done phenomenally well with her fundraising and we are tremendously grateful to everyone who donated.

“As well as supporting the treatment and services given to patients in the Cancer Centre we are also working in the wider community and this money will go towards funding our projects to raise awareness about cancer, and help people live well.”