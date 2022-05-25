Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Beth steps out to thank cancer centre for helping Grandad Alun

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

A Llanymynech runner has smashed her fundraising efforts after taking on a half-marathon in honour of her Grandad.

Doreen Owen volunteer with Lingen Davies accepts the cheque from Alun Jones and his granddaughter Beth.
Doreen Owen volunteer with Lingen Davies accepts the cheque from Alun Jones and his granddaughter Beth.

Beth Jones completed the Chester Half Marathon earlier this month after her Grandad Alun Jones was treated for cancer of the oesophagus in 2019 at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Alun’s cancer quickly spread to his lymph nodes but thankfully he beat the odds given him and says he is now ‘fit as a fiddle’.

After running the 13-mile course Beth has donated £4,520 to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which exists to improve the lives of those impacted by cancer throughout Mid Wales and Shropshire.

“My Grandad Alun Jones was diagnosed with cancer of the oesophagus which came as a shock to us as a family,” Beth said.

“Things moved quickly and Alun went to the Lingen Davies Centre for his chemotherapy treatment soon after. They were brilliant with him and us as a family, we simply couldn’t thank them enough for the care and support they gave.

“I challenged myself to do the charity run to raise funds for this amazing charity as my way to say thank you to everyone at Lingen Davies for helping Grandad Alun,” she added.

Tarrah Lewis, Community Fundraiser for Lingen Davies, said: “A very big well done to Beth, she’s done phenomenally well with her fundraising and we are tremendously grateful to everyone who donated.

“As well as supporting the treatment and services given to patients in the Cancer Centre we are also working in the wider community and this money will go towards funding our projects to raise awareness about cancer, and help people live well.”

For more details on the work of the area’s main cancer charity visit the website lingendavies.co.uk.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Llanymynech
Mid Wales
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News