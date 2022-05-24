Six year old's fairytale sparks Shrewsbury author's imagination

Geoff Fitchett

But a chance chat with his neighbour's six year old daughter set Geoff on a completely different road, embarking on a new literary adventure.

Now the company training expert has published a children's book, "The Rescuists".

Mr Fitchett said the little girl read him a fairytale she had invented along the princess rescued by a prince theme that triggered his imagination.

For the next 10 weeks, writing from early hours of the morning until late in the evening, he turned the morsel of an idea into an entire novel, a modern fairytale with a series of surprising twists.

"It was a strange, absorbing experience," he said.

"It just flowed. The hours disappeared and the story unfolded in front of me. It was like a little bit of magic."

Geoff’s book 'The Rescuists' has been described as an hilarious tale with adorable characters and a victory for common-sense.

When three princes and a princess meet at a wedding in Vienna, their topic of conversation is a fourth, absent princess. She is Princess Petra of Prague, reputedly beautiful beyond compare and daughter of Bad King Wenceslas, - the son of the late Good King Wenceslas. But where is she and why didn't she show up?

The book is available from Pengwern Books in Shrewsbury or direct from Amazon.

Convinced some dastardly deed has prevented her attendance, they take the bold step of going in search of her. None could have known what trials awaited them, because it is an adventure that will dramatically change all their lives.

It is a laugh out loud happy story of friendships, romances, a victory for common-sense over politics, for uncommon nonsense over conformity and for love over bigotry. A fairy tale for adults in the modern era.