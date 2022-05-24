County MP welcomes trade delegates

Daniel Kawczynski welcomes trade delegates from Mongolia

Daniel Kawczynski, the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Mongolia, hosted meetings with the delegations to discuss the simplification of imports and exports and increasing trade between the two countries.

Mr Kawczynski led the visitors on a tour of the Houses of Parliament where he explained the history of the heart of the UK’s democracy and how it operated daily.

Mr Kawczynski said: “As the Prime Minster’s trade envoy, it is important that I actively engage with incoming delegations from Mongolia to ensure that the trading relationship with the United Kingdom can continuously be developed and improved.