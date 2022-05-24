Notification Settings

County MP welcomes trade delegates

By Mark Andrews

A Shropshire MP has welcomed two delegations from the Far East in an effort to strengthen trade links.

Daniel Kawczynski welcomes trade delegates from Mongolia

Daniel Kawczynski, the Prime Minister’s trade envoy to Mongolia, hosted meetings with the delegations to discuss the simplification of imports and exports and increasing trade between the two countries.

Mr Kawczynski led the visitors on a tour of the Houses of Parliament where he explained the history of the heart of the UK’s democracy and how it operated daily.

Mr Kawczynski said: “As the Prime Minster’s trade envoy, it is important that I actively engage with incoming delegations from Mongolia to ensure that the trading relationship with the United Kingdom can continuously be developed and improved.

“I was delighted to meet the two delegations and will ensure that the points we discussed are acted upon.”

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

